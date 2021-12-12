Taliban thanks New Delhi for aid, says India-Afghanistan ties 'very vital'

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): After India dispatched its first consignment of 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the Taliban responded by thanking New Delhi stating that ties between the two countries is "very vital".

The aid, which consisted of life-saving medicines was sent on Saturday from New Delhi to Kabul by a special flight.

Taking to Twitter, the Afghan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay said the aid will help many Afghan families in this difficult time.

"All kids need a little help, a little hope and somebody who believes in them.' The first consignment of medical aid from India arrived to Kabul this morning. 1.6 metric tonne of life-saving medicines will help many families in this difficult time."Gift from people of India," Mamundzay had tweeted.

In a tweet, Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday said: "India is a leading country in the region. Afghanistan-India relations are very vital."





The Ministry of External Affairs earlier yesterday said in view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the government of India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies on a return flight that brought evacuated Indians and Afghanistan.

The special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Under "Operation Devi Shakti", a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, the MEA said. This comprises hundreds of Indians and Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community.

565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021. (ANI)

