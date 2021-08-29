Taliban to form 'inclusive caretaker govt' in Afghanistan, says group's consultation committee member

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 29 (ANI): A member of the Taliban has said that the group has decided to form an "inclusive" caretaker government in Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

According to the Taliban shura (consultation committee) member, the caretaker government will be formed inclusively by Taliban commanders and leaders from all Afghan ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country, reported The News International.

At present, a dozen names are being considered to be appointed as new government officials, said Taliban member.



The News International further reported that earlier appointments in the new government will be made for the ministries of judiciary, internal security, defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and a special assignment for Kabul's affairs, Taliban member said.

He further stated that the Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is present in the Afghan capital, while the Taliban Chief of Army, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob has left Kandahar for Kabul, to have initial discussions on forming the government.

On Saturday, the Taliban said that they have gained control over the three gates of Kabul Airport as the US forces wound down evacuations ahead of its August 31 deadline, as per Tolo News.

Refuting the Taliban's claim, Pentagon said that the US military has "begun retrograding" from the Kabul airport and it's "still in charge of the airport" and the security.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US troops are "retrograding" from the Hamid Karzai International airport and noted that Washington is "still in charge of the airport" and the security, CNN reported. (ANI)

