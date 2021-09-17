Taliban to reopen male educational institutions from Saturday

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 (ANI): Taliban-led regime on Friday said that male educational institutions will reopen in Afghanistan from Saturday.

The caretaker cabinet had decided to reopen all male-only schools and registered madrasas, adding that all male teachers and students were advised to attend their schools, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.

Earlier this month, the Taliban issued new rules for Afghan women attending universities on Sunday under which they will be required to wear head coverings and the classrooms will be gender-segregated.



Taliban government's new Higher Education Minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that women cannot play sports, but can continue to study in Afghan universities. Co-ed classes are forbidden and women must adhere to an Islamic dress code.

Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed an all-male government. He said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, Haqqani said. "We will not allow boys and girls to study together," he said. "We will not allow co-education." (ANI)

