Taliban to submit complaints to UN over US shooting at Kabul Airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 24 (ANI): Taliban has expressed its wish to file complaints with the United Nations and other authorities over the United States' shooting at the Kabul airport during evacuations in August.

This comes after the Pentagon last Friday acknowledged that the August 29 drone strike in Afghanistan was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

"Actions in the vicinity of the airport and in Kabul, in general, resulted in deaths of civilians, including women and children. This is a question of justice, this is against humanity. We insist this should be recognized and we will file a complaint with the UN and other authorities," Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

A United States military investigation into a deadly Kabul drone strike on a vehicle in August has found that the vehicle targeted was likely not a threat associated with ISIS-K.



Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, at the Pentagon told reporters earlier this month that the strike was a "mistake" and offered an apology. "This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," he said.

McKenzie had added that he is "fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome."

The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of a white Toyota sedan struck by the drone's Hellfire missile were most likely water bottles, and a secondary explosion in the courtyard in a densely populated Kabul neighbourhood where that attack took place was probably a propane or gas tank, the top official said.

Since the Taliban captured Kabul last month, it has been trying to gain international recognition. However, the United States and the global community are opting for a wait and watch as to see whether the outfit will keep promises concerning the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced the expansion of cabinet ministers with no women representation in the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. (ANI)

