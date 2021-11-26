Taliban unable to handle law and order in Afghanistan, as country faces economic crisis, uncertain security situation

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI): The law and order remain fragile across Afghanistan under the new Taliban regime, with a dwindling economy, uncertain security situation for traders and civilians.

After failing to provide safety and security to Afghan businessmen, the Taliban has allowed traders to carry weapons for protection.

Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that they will allow Afghan traders to carry weapons after resolving technical issues, according to Khaama Press.

Following the takeover of the Taliban on August 15, all people and administrations have been disarmed and no one can carry weapons except the Taliban.

In a statement, Saeed Khostai, spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to ensuring the security and safety of Afghan traders and investors and to resolving their problems, reported Khaama Press.



Despite these measures, the one area where the Taliban have failed consistently is the security of civilians, particularly the minorities.

Di Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info, said the Taliban is now facing its biggest test of managing the country's governance as it struggles with the tag of being a 'rogue state', outcast by the international community.

"Moreover, the mounting terrorist attacks by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) have raised questions over the Taliban's ability and willingness to protect religious minorities and Afghan civilians. Unless the Taliban steps up to tackle these challenges, Afghanistan is undoubtedly destined to descend into civil war," Fabbri said.

The Afghan economy that is already going from bad to worse since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul could shrink by 30 per cent or more in the coming months warned International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per a report published in Asia Times, since the Taliban has overthrown the democratically elected government in Afghanistan, the financial condition of the country is continuously moving towards a total economic collapse.

Afghanistan is teetering towards what the UN warns could be a catastrophic famine situation, Asia Times reported citing reports from the IMF. The economic instability could be traced from the time when the western forces decided to pull-out troops from the country. (ANI)

