Taliban vows to address 'all concerns' of China; Wang-Muttaqi discusses mining sector

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 25 (ANI): During the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Afghanistan, the Taliban assured Beijing about addressing all concerns China thinks may "emerge from Afghan soil", ahead of a key meeting that Beijing is hosting with Afghanistan's neighbours next week on how to assist the Taliban-led government.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar's office said in a statement that Wang had been assured to address all concerns Beijing "thinks to emerge from the soil of Afghanistan," reported ARY News. This is the first trip by China's FM in Kabul since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. He held a meeting with Baradar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Taliban in a bid to get recognition from the international community has been continuously saying that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used as a base for foreign terror groups.



Wang-Muttaqi spoke of expanding "economic and political ties" between the two countries, the foreign ministry said in a tweet. They also discussed commencing work in Afghanistan's mines sector. "The Islamic Emirate wants to expand ties further" with China, Baradar's statement said.

Chinese mining groups are in talks with the Taliban on exploring Afghanistan's mining sector, media reports say. As Wang visited, Russia's special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, also arrived in Kabul for talks with Taliban officials, the foreign ministry said, reported the news channel.

Based on available numbers, the poverty rate has unprecedently increased as Afghanistan is struggling with a dire humanitarian crisis post-Taliban took control of the nation last August. (ANI)

