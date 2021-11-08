Taliban welcomes Germany's decision to reassess relations

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Ahamdullah Wasiq has welcomed Germany's decision to reassess relations with the Taliban and expressed the hope that bilateral ties would resume, reported local media.

The spokesperson said the German embassy will be reopened in Kabul and he was hopeful about bilateral ties, reported Khaama Press.



In order to provide access to humanitarian aid for the Afghan population, Berlin discussed the return of German diplomats and resuming work in the war-torn country.

Citing sources, German Sunday newspaper, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday that special envoy of the German cabinet to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel will travel to Kabul in the coming weeks to discuss with the Taliban the resumption of the work of German diplomats in the country, reported Sputnik.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, Potzel has been settled in Doha from where he has been observing the situation of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

