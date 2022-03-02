Taliban will not tolerate any independent media who expose their atrocities: Experts

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 2 (ANI): Experts say that Taliban will not tolerate any independent media outlets that expose their atrocities and reveal the truth to the Afghans and the world.

Experts added that the Taliban had manipulated the media in Afghanistan and would not allow the publication of facts.

In the latest incident, Taliban has removed the logo of Zawia News, a digital media space to empower Afghans, from the Kabul-Jalalabad highway.



The information was shared by the media space on its Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, the media outlet said, "The Taliban have removed the Zawia Media logo on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. Media experts say the Taliban will not tolerate any independent media outlets that expose their atrocities and the truth. They added that the Taliban had manipulated the media in Afghanistan and would not allow the publication of facts."

In a recent controversy, the Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days in Daykundi province and are asking for weapons.

According to sources of Reporterly, Afghanistan's online portal, these people are detained and tortured in prison after a search of their homes.

Taliban is using force and witnesses say that it is looking for weapons, military vehicles, equipment and former government officials. (ANI)

