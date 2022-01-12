Taliban won't allow any country to use Afghan military aircraft, says acting defense minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI); The acting defense minister emphasized that the Taliban will not allow any country to use Afghan military aircraft that were taken out of Afghanistan.

Acting Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on Tuesday at a ceremony in Kabul, during which the Air Force held an exercise, said the military aircraft that were taken abroad should be returned, according to Tolo News.

The Defence Minister said that if the countries where the military aircraft were taken do not return them, they will face consequences.



"Our aircraft that are in Tajikistan or Uzbekistan should be returned. We will not allow these aircraft to remain abroad or to be used by those countries," he said.

"After the collapse of the former government, over 40 helicopters were transported to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," he added.

Before the fall of the former government, Afghanistan had over 164 active military aircraft and now only 81 are in the country. The rest were taken out of Afghanistan and brought to different countries, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

