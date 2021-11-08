Taliban's acting foreign minister to visit Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi plans to visit Pakistan, Sputnik reported citing a source.

"The date has not been determined yet, but Muttaqi has been invited and he accepted the invitation," the source said, without specifying the upcoming visit's agenda.



At the end of October, the Taliban appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Russian News Agency reported.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in the form of food and medicines after the Taliban seized power in mid-August.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth USD 280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

