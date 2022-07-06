Taliban's policies keeping 'sanctions in place': US envoy

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The US special envoy has said there is no reason that girls should not be in school in Afghanistan as she blamed the Taliban's "policies against the Afghan population" for the continuing sanctions on the country.

"It is the most repressive regime in the world. It is a situation which Afghan women are describing as gender apartheid. It is the worst situation in the world," Rina Amiri told BBC's Yalda Hakim in an interview.

"There is no Muslim majority country in the world that supports the actions of Taliban," she added. Amiri said that the "Taliban rendered Afghan women invisible."

Afghan female activists believe that country led by Taliban will not be recognized if it does not provide women with their rights, TOLOnews reported.

"If the Taliban maintains the treatment of women like this--not providing the right to education for girls and the right to work for women, I am sure they will never be recognized by the international community," said Darya Nishat, a women's rights activist.



"The sanctions will continue on the Taliban no matter what, but the Afghans are mostly suffering from its economic effects," said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

The Human Rights Council last week held an urgent debate on the human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that since the Taliban took power, women and girls in Afghanistan were experiencing the most significant and rapid roll-back in enjoyment of their rights across the board in decades.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August, a grave human rights crisis has been unfolding, especially for women and girls. Many governments have spoken out against the abuses; the Taliban's March 23 decision to continue their ban on girls' secondary schooling may be the first time a rights violation prompted condemnation from the European Union and 16 female foreign ministers.

Rights groups say it's time for governments to turn consensus that the Taliban's actions are unlawful into coordinated actions that show the Taliban that the world is ready to defend the rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls, in meaningful ways.

"It's time for governments to turn consensus that the Taliban's actions are unlawful into coordinated actions that show the Taliban that the world is ready to defend the rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls, in meaningful ways," said Heather Barr, Associate Director, Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW). (ANI)

