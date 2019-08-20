Tamil Nadu: Four Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended four Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.

The four men were fishing in the Balkbay sea near Delft island on Tuesday morning when the Lankan navy personnel, who were on a routine patrol in the area, arrested them and seized their fishing trawler, said CR Senthilvel, State Secretary of Tamilnadu Fishermen Federation.

The arrested have been taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp for inquiry and are likely to be produced at Jaffna fisheries later in the day.

This comes exactly a week after the Sri Lankan Navy detained three fishermen on similar charges.

Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated. (ANI)