Tamil Nadu: Four Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:39 IST

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended four Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.
The four men were fishing in the Balkbay sea near Delft island on Tuesday morning when the Lankan navy personnel, who were on a routine patrol in the area, arrested them and seized their fishing trawler, said CR Senthilvel, State Secretary of Tamilnadu Fishermen Federation.
The arrested have been taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp for inquiry and are likely to be produced at Jaffna fisheries later in the day.
This comes exactly a week after the Sri Lankan Navy detained three fishermen on similar charges.
Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:05 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 07:06 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:20 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:09 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:52 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:44 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:20 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 04:43 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 03:59 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:17 IST

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:36 IST

