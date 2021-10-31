TAPI project's implementation will start soon in Afghanistan, say Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-announced government's acting Foreign Minister has said that the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will soon begin in his country, reported local media.

During a press conference with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Kabul, he said the visiting delegation and the Taliban held good talks on economic and political issues, reported TOLOnews.

"Important issues such as TAPI, railroads and electricity were discussed. We discussed how to strengthen the projects that had already started. Also, the projects that were started by Turkmenistan, such as TAPI-- its practical implementation will start soon in Afghanistan," said Muttaqi.

He also said that the Turkmenistan delegation included officials from various ministries who held talks with the Taliban.

During the two-day visit by the Turkmenistan delegation, both sides discussed issues around strengthening political relations and economic ties.

Muttaqi said Meredov has invited him to visit Turkmenistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, said that Meredov and his accompanying delegation also met with the acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed economic issues -- especially the TAPI project -- and railroads and made important decisions.

The TAPI Project -- which was launched in 2016 -- is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year. In Afghanistan, the work on the project began in 2018. But in the past years, its construction faced delays in the country due to insecurity and other issues, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)