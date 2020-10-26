Targeting Imran Khan, PPP chief says Pakistani people want freedom, democratic govt

Quetta [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during the third power show by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), slammed the Imran Khan government, stating that the people of Pakistan want freedom and a democratic government.

While addressing the participants of the rally via video link from Gilgit-Baltistan, Zardari said: "Will Balochistan's people always be neglected? No matter which province, the people want freedom and a democratic government. They want freedom from poverty and unemployment, to be able to think for themselves and breathe. What sort of a democracy is this where the media isn't free and neither is the judiciary?"

The PPP leader mentioned that during the party's tenure, his father and then President Asif Ali Zardari had not only asked forgiveness from Balochistan on behalf of the state but started something that could have provided what they were deprived of, reported Dawn.

"In the form of 18th Amendment, [Zardari] restored democracy [...] We fulfilled Balochistan's demand for provincial autonomy in the form of 18th Amendment," Bilawal told the crowd.



The PPP chairperson said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the result of a four-year struggle by Zardari and added that the project was meant for the benefit of deprived regions including Gilgit Baltistan, erstwhile Fata and Balochistan province.

He further accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of "trying to turn CPEC into a failed project", adding that Khan had "not given anything to Balochistan, but instead was trying to snatch from the province", according to Dawn.

The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM, took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday.

PDM had earlier organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)



