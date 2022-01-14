Teachers in Iran protest against new pay scales as inflation bites

Tehran [Iran], January 14 (ANI): Hundreds of teachers rallied in cities across Iran on Thursday to protest against changes to their pay and pensions that come just as soaring prices have compounded their problems.

In Gilan province on the Caspian Sea coast, around 150 teachers marched in the city of Rasht, while another 70 did so in Lahijan and protesters chanted slogans such as "if embezzlement is reduced, our problems will be solved," and "we only heard promises, we didn't see justice," according to Al Arabiya.

Further, in Iran's third-largest city, Isfahan, around 300 teachers demonstrated and another protest was held in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province in the southwest.



Social media platforms showed similar protests in Neyshabur in the northeast, Kermanshah in the west and Khorramshahr in the southwest.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "if embezzlement is reduced, our problems will be solved," and "we only heard promises, we didn't see justice".

In Iran's third-largest city, Isfahan, around 300 teachers demonstrated, the Mehr news agency reported, adding that another protest was held in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province in the southwest, according to Al Arabiya.

Ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed his post in August, had proposed a salary hike in the last weeks of his previous job as judicial chief.

But the new government which he leads changed its mind, according to Al Arabiya. (ANI)

