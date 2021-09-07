Technical issues still remain for formation of new Afghanistan govt: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Muttaki on Tuesday said that preparations for the announcement of the new Afghanistan government's formation have been completed, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the decision-making process on the formation of a new Afghan government has been completed, with technical issues remaining, the Russian News Agency reported.

It further reported that according to the Taliban spokesperson, the government in Afghan will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, there have been conflicting reports of Panjshir, the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban as National Resistance Forces (NRF) have rejected the claim. On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-supported civilian government.

The Taliban on Sunday said that the new Afghanistan government is expected to be announced soon and it will be "an inclusive government." However, the Taliban has been delaying the announcement of the government formation in Afghanistan over the past few days.

While the group has not issued a statement over it yet, reports have emerged claiming that the government formation has been delayed due to differences between the Taliban and the Haqqani network over power-sharing. (ANI)