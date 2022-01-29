Teen Murti Haifa Chowk lights up in Indian, Israeli colours to celebrate 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in the national capital lit up in Indian and Israeli colours on Saturday to celebrate 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Chowk was renamed as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk on January 2018 during the former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu had attended the ceremony to mark the formal renaming of the iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk on January 14, 2018.

The two leaders had laid wreaths and paid tribute at the Chowk.

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers, who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade, which carried out the victorious assault on the fortified Israeli city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I.

There are various accounts of this battle - all narrate the brave valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned town protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria Hungary.

The capture of Haifa cleared a route for the Allies to supply to the city through the sea. About 44 Indian soldiers had made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. To date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates 23rd September as its Raising Day or Haifa Day. (ANI)