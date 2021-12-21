Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan warns Imran Khan's govt against further price hike

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have warned the Imran Khan government against further increase in electricity tariff. TLP leaders said that the fresh proposed hike will incur a huge burden on the poor.

TLP leaders on Monday said the poor masses were already suffering shock from the huge bills of power and gas, but the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government badly failed in reversing its cruel decisions and has deprived them of two meals in a day, The News International reported.

They said the government is pushing Pakistan towards an economic swamp under IMF dictations. "The country is suffering from economic misery, but the rulers are busy obeying harsh policies of IMF," they said, adding that rulers have closed their eyes and ears about the plight of people.

Pakistan's attempts to negotiate with extremist groups will have serious security repercussions as such actions tend to be viewed as a sign of weakness, according to a think tank.



This comes as Imran Khan government has recently TLP from the list of organisations linked to terrorism after signing a deal with the outfit that resulted in outrage from the opposition parties. The government also declared a complete ceasefire with another banned group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

However, last week, the TTP announced it would not extend the month-long ceasefire. It also accused Islamabad of failing to fulfil its obligations under the agreement.

"Firstly, the removal of the name of the TLP... as a proscribed organisation has set a dangerous precedent in the country, as it came days after its violent protest march to Islamabad. This bizarre move will only strengthen extremists and anti-state elements in the country," Sehar Kamran, head of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies think tank, told Sputnik.

Kamran argued that the decision has far-reaching repercussions, as thousands of TLP members have been subsequently removed from the terrorist list. Another 2,100 have been released from police custody.

The Imran Khan government's move showed that any group can achieve its political gains under the guise of religion by holding the state hostage and forcing it to surrender to demands by launching violent protests and choking major highways, the expert noted. (ANI)

