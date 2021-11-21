Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan wants 'political office' in third country

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wants to open a political office in a third country, is part of one of the three demands the terrorist groups made to Pakistani authorities during their initial talks, local media reported.

Citing the sources, The Express Tribune reported that the TTP in a series of meetings with Pakistani officials made three demands that include allowing the opening of a political office in a third country, reversal of the Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and introduction of Islamic system in Pakistan.

According to the publication, Pakistani authorities told the TTP directly and through Taliban interlocutors that these demands were not acceptable. The TTP was particularly told in categorical terms that there was no question of introducing an Islamic system based on their interpretation. Also, the terrorist group was told that Pakistan is an Islamic republic and the country's Constitution clearly states that all laws in Pakistan have to be in conformity with the teachings of Islam.



The Pakistani officials told the TTP that the state of Pakistan could only allow them to restart their lives if they fulfil certain conditions.

Those conditions include accepting the writ of the state, laying down arms, and public apology over the terrorist acts committed by them. If they meet those demands, Pakistan can consider giving them amnesty, paving way for their mainstreaming, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the TTP entered into a month-long truce starting November 9. The ceasefire was the result of a series of meetings held between the Pakistani officials and the TTP representatives in Afghanistan. The talks were brokered by the Taliban government, particularly the Haqqani network. Both sides held at least three rounds of talks--one in Kabul and the other two meetings took place in Khost.

The opposition parties have criticised the Imran Khan led-PTI government for entering into an agreement with the TTP. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "No one was taken into confidence on the issue of talks with the banned TTP and no consensus was reached in this regard," reported Geo News. (ANI)

