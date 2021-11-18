Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Rizvi released from jail

Lahore [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi on Thursday was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, confirmed the Jail Superintendent.

Rizvi will first go to the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque following his release, reported Dawn as mentioned by a TLP spokesperson.

TLP Chief's release is following the withdrawal of the reference from Pakistan Supreme Court's federal review board last week. The reference was on the subject of Rizvi's detention and elimination of his name from the Fourth Schedule -- a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, reported Dawn.



Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's name has been struck off from the First Schedule of the Act as a proscribed organisation on November 7.

"Name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a proscribed organisation, was listed in the 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, under Section 11-E on the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore. Therefore, the name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is hereby deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with immediate effect," reported Dawn citing the notification dated November 10 issued by the Punjab Home Department.

Rizvi's arrest took place on April 12 this year over charges of three days planned and violent protests by the TLP. After the arrest, the first information report (FIR) was lodged against the TLP chief under sections of the ATA.

Rizvi was put up on the Fourth Schedule, under the list of proscribed individuals, suspected of terrorism or sectarianism on April 16, reported Dawn.

The government declared TLP a proscribed outfit under the anti-terror law in April this year, after three days of violent protests in Pakistan, mentioned Dawn. (ANI)

