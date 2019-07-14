Ten dead after being struck by lightning in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): At least ten people lost their lives after being struck by lightning across three districts in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Most of the people who died were farm workers in the districts of Pabna, Mymensingh and Chuadanga, according to Xinhua.

The Asian nation experiences lightning during this time of the year.

Around 126 people have lost their lives in a similar manner in the last two months, as per data compiled by a non-governmental organisation called 'Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum'. (ANI)

