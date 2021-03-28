Ten police personnel killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], March 27 (ANI): At least 10 police personnel including Sangin district police chief Abdul Mohammad Sarwari were killed in a Taliban attack in Lashkargah city on Saturday, Tolo News reported.

The three security force members, including the police chief, were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported, quoting Zaman Hamdard, spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

A total of 15 Taliban were killed in the attack and seven got wounded, the spokesman told the reporters.



Earlier on Thursday night, a girl was killed in a clash between security forces and the Taliban in Chaharbolak district in the northern province of Balkh,

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

It further revealed that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks, and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

However, in January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan. (ANI)

