Terrorism in Pakistan is a self-inflicted wound: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): Terrorism in Pakistan is a self-inflicted wound. Pakistan has been nurturing terrorists in its backyard as a part of its security and foreign policies. The country now has to pay the price for this misadventure, according to Policy Research Group (POREG).

According to POREG, the problem is the powers that matter in Pakistan have made terrorism a time bomb, initially appeasing the notorious terrorist elements, in the name of preserving Islam and afterward unleashing a reign of counter-attacks against them.

The challenge before the country's leadership is two-fold. It must crush militancy in the Af-Pak border belt, and bring a sense of security and peace to the region. Simultaneously, Pakistani forces must check the re-grouping and growth of various Islamist militant factions within mainland Pakistan.

Thousands of locals protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 5 under the slogan of Ulasi Pasoon (public uprising). They protested on the province's streets against the suicide attack on Peshawar Police Lines Mosque and the increasing lawlessness in the region.

Unrest has also been witnessed in the districts of Lakki Marwat, Mohmand and Malakand over the return of terrorist menace. The law and order situation in the country has worsened in the past five months. People are unable to step out of their homes after nightfall, particularly in Lakki Marwat.



According to POREG, the cry for peace is becoming louder by the day. Most youngsters are at the forefront of the peace marches. Holding white flags, placards and banners, they are demanding the government to eliminate militancy and ensure sustainable peace.

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during Zohr prayers, forcing the roof to collapse on those praying.

A total of 100 people died in the blast.

Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has blamed the negligence of Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies for the rising incidents of terrorism in the country, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) aired on Saturday, spoke about the criticism received by the PTI for its decision to negotiate with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before the party was ousted.

To a question from VOA correspondent Sarah Zaman asked on whether he stands by his decision to greenlight the dialogue with the TTP, Khan was quoted in the Dawn report as saying, "Well, firstly, what were the choices [the] Pakistani government faced once the Taliban took over? Should we have just lined about 30,000 to 40,000 people and shot them, or should we have tried to work with them to resettle them?" (ANI)

