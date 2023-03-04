'Terrorist' killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again came under the grip of terrorism as recently a person, whom the official termed as a "terrorist" was killed in an exchange of fire, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per the ISPR press release, "During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist."

The ISPR added the slain militant was "actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens".

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the press release reads.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November, reported Dawn.



In February, 5 officers were killed and 3 injured in North Waziristan, Kohlu and Chaman, while 2 terrorists were also killed. 4 miners were killed and 3 injured by firing in Harnai, Pakistani vernacular media Jasarat reported.

On the other hand, unknown persons opened fire at the Levies checkpoint in Sahabat Khan village in Chaman, which is adjacent to the Afghan border, where one official was killed. The assailants escaped. A child was killed and 2 others were injured due to a bomb blast in the village of Duja Ghondai in the tribal district of South Waziristan.

According to initial reports, the bomb was planted near the road. Last night in Dera Ismail Khan, terrorists attacked the Roori police check post of Kalachi police station with heavy weapons in which 2 police officers Attaullah and Nimatullah were injured, the terrorists were repulsed by the effective retaliatory fire from the police, reported Jasarat.

Meanwhile, a US State Department report has warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) aims to push the government of Pakistan out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and establish Sharia by waging a terrorist campaign against the military and state, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism, the TTP uses the tribal belt along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to train and deploy its operatives. (ANI)

