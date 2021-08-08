Terrorists attack Pak army troops in North Waziristan, one soldier killed

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 8 (ANI): Pakistan Inter-State Public Relations (ISPR) informed that a Pakistani soldier has been killed after terrorists fired at a check post in North Waziristan.

Following the attack, the troops have responded in a befitting manner and are now carrying out an area clearance to eliminate the terrorists, The News reported.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar has been killed, ISPR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani soldiers were also killed and four other suffered injuries in gun and bomb attacks in Khyber and South Waziristan tribal districts.



Officials said that the two soldiers of the Pakistan Frontier Constabulary were killed by some unidentified gunmen in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Police believed the incident was an act of targeted killing. However, further investigation was underway.

In the recent development, attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Last week, two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

