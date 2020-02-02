Terrorists attack Syrian Army with car bombs in Aleppo

Aleppo [Syria], Feb 02 (Sputnik/ANI): Terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, have staged assaults on the Syrian armed forces' positions with three car bombs in northern Syria's city of Aleppo, Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, the terror group attacked the army's positions in the Zahraa area in the west of Aleppo during clashes with Syrian forces.

The local Sham FM radio station reported that the military managed to blow up one of the cars before it reached army positions.

According to media reports, terrorists are also shelling the Mogambo and Shahba districts in western Aleppo.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for nine years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as terror organisations. (Sputnik/ANI)

