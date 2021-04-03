Terrorists carry out 30 attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone

Damascus [Syria], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 30 times over the past 24 hours, Rear-Admiral Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (8) and Hama (7)," Karpov said on late Friday.



He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totalled 26.

Karpov said no shelling from the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He added that Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces. (ANI/Sputnik)

