Tesla to outsource its self-driving chip to Samsung Electronics

Seoul [South Korea], September 27 (ANI/Global Economic): It is reported that Tesla has decided to outsource its self-driving chip manufacturing to Samsung Electronics.

According to the industry on the 24th, Samsung Electronics is reportedly likely to win orders for manufacturing of the HW 4.0, Tesla's second-generation self-driving chip.

The HW4.0 is a semiconductor that will be installed in Tesla's electric vehicles from the second quarter (April to June) of the next year. It is expected to be applied to improve Tesla's self-driving functions.



In particular, the industry is paying attention in that this deal for manufacturing self-driving chips was made after competing with Taiwan's TSMC, the No. 1 in global foundry market share.

It means that Samsung Electronics' foundry division has received positive reviews in terms of chip design capabilities, technology, and cost-performance. It is reported that this self-driving chip will be produced in the 7nm (nanometer) process line in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, instead of the latest production line of 5nmprocesses for stability.

This is not the first time that Samsung Electronics has produced Tesla's self-driving chips. Previously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly announced at an investors' meeting in 2019 that Tesla has installed self-driving chips produced by Samsung Electronics to vehicles.

However, Samsung Electronics explained that the order contract has not been confirmed yet. It said that although some discussions may have been made for the contract, it has not been finalized.

An official from Samsung Electronics said, "At this stage, it is not time to confirm whether to win orders or not." (ANI/Global Economic)

