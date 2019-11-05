Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Railways administration on Monday suspended six senior railways officials from service following a preliminary inquiry into the Tezgam train fire incident that claimed 74 lives last week.

The inquiry report submitted to Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Raja stated that among those suspended include Junaid Aslam, an officer from Karachi Division, Assistant Commercial Officer of Sukkur Division Abid Qamar Sheikh, Rashid Ali of Sukkur Division and Ahsanul Haq of Karachi Division, reported Geo news.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Karachi and Sukkar division Dilawar Maimon and Habibullah Khattak have also been suspended. In addition, Multan Division Superintendent Amir Mohammad Daud has been removed from the position, as per the report.

74 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the Rawalpindi-bound passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31.

The incident occurred when the train was en route to Lahore from Karachi. The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages, including two economy class carriages and one business class carriage. (ANI)

