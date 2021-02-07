Thailand confirms 237 new COVID-19 cases, 23,371 in total

Bangkok [Thailand], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand Sunday confirmed 237 new COVID-19 cases, falling further from Saturday's tally of 490 and 586 on Friday, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Sunday's new cases, 225 were domestic infections while 12 others referred to imported cases, said CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul.

She said that mobile public health units have so far tested around 150,000 people in Samut Sakhon, mostly being Myanmar migrants, with about 10,000 of them being tested daily.



Only four provinces of Thailand, namely Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Songkhram and Tak, reported new confirmed cases on Sunday, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 23,371 cases, 20,830 of which were domestic cases while 2,541 others were imported cases, she said.

Of that total, 16,942 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 6,350 others are currently hospitalized and 79 fatalities have been reported so far, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

