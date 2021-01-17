Thailand confirms 374 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday confirmed 374 new COVID-19 cases, mostly detected among migrant workers, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 364 were domestic infections while 10 others were those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country, said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.



Some 311 of the domestic cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak was first reported in mid-December, including 193 Myanmar migrants and 118 Thai nationals, according to the CCSA spokesman.

This came after Samut Sakhon's provincial public health units had conducted active testing for the coronavirus among factory workers and other residents.

This has brought Thailand's total caseloads to 12,054, with more than 7,000 of these infections reported since mid-December. The death toll remained at 70, according to the CCSA. (ANI/Xinhua)

