Thailand confirms 586 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday confirmed 586 new COVID-19 cases, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak was first detected in mid-December, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 573 were domestic infections while 13 others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.



Some 526 of the domestic infections were detected via active testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals, mostly at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon, according to the CCSA spokeswoman.

In the capital Bangkok, dozens of cases have referred to groups of people closely mingling with one another at fun-filled parties with alcoholic beverages served at houses and other private venues, including the one where all 16 party-goers were infected, Apisamai said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 22,644 cases, with 15,331 patients having fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,234 others currently hospitalized. The total death toll remained at 79 fatalities, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

