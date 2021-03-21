Thailand confirms 90 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand Sunday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of these new cases, 81 were domestic infections, and nine others referred to imported cases, the CCSA said in a report.



Of those domestic cases, 41 were confirmed in Samut Sakhon, 16 in the capital Bangkok and 13 in Pathum Thani, among other provinces, the report said.

As of Sunday, Thailand's total caseload has risen to 27,803, 24,826 were domestic cases while 2,977 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 26,598 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,115 others are currently hospitalized and 90 fatalities have been reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

