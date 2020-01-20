Thailand Dy PM visits historic Charminar, Ladd Bazar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit visited Hyderabad's historic Charminar and Ladd Bazar on Sunday.

Laksanawisit, who is on a two-day visit, is leading a Thai delegation to India comprising executives from the Ministry of Commerce.

The visit by Thai Deputy prime minister is aimed at making "Telangana state as a gateway of Thailand to India" as well as to expand new business opportunities for Thai industries.

During his visit to Charminar on Sunday, he was apprised about the significance of the 16th-century monument.

Constructed in 1591, Charminar is known as a symbol of Hyderabad and is listed among the most recognised structures in India.

It is situated on the east bank of Musi river. Meanwhile, Laad Bazar, which is on Charminar's west, is an old market famous for bangles.

On Saturday, Laksanawisit and Telangana Minister for Industries and IT, KT Rama Rao inaugurated the `India-Thailand Business Matching and Networking. (ANI)

