Thailand pro-democracy protesters march to German embassy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Air Customs here seized USD 18,600 valued at Rs 13.7 lakhs from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Chennai International Airport here on Monday.



The Customs said that the passenger from whom the illegal money was recovered, was destined to fly to Dubai by AI Express flight.

"Chennai Air Customs: 18600 US Dollars worth Rs.13.7 lakhs seized under Customs Act r/w FEMA from a pax who was destined to Dubai by AI Express flight IX 1643 today. USD recovered from underwear & cigarette packet," Chennai Air Customs tweeted.

The customs revealed that dollars bills were recovered from packets of underwear and cigarette packets. (ANI)

