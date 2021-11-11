Thailand ready to take up APEC chair

Bangkok [Thailand], November 11 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is preparing to take up the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting from New Zealand next year, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has said.



The focus topics for next year's meeting include regional connection, trade stimulation, and the bio-circular and green (BCG) economic model, according to the spokesman.

At the virtual 28th APEC Leaders' Meeting this Friday, the Thai Prime Minister will deliver a speech and receive the chairmanship. Prior, he will participate in a dialogue between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council.

Thailand has announced that it will organize in-person activities in the next APEC year after multiple virtual meetings over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Chan-ocha expressed his belief in Thailand's success in hosting APEC 2022 with strong results. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

