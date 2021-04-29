Thailand registers 1,871 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Bangkok [Thailand], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Thursday registered 1,871 new COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities, according to the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new infections, 1,864 were domestic transmissions and seven others imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.



The 10 fatalities reportedly involved varied fatal illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart diseases, according to the CCSA spokesman.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 63,570 cases, of which 35,394 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 27,988 others are currently hospitalized and 188 fatalities have been reported so far.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,344,646 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, as the government has accelerated its vaccination campaign. (ANI/Xinhua)

