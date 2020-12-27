Thailand reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday recorded 121 new cases of COVID-19 infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases included 94 local infections, 18 Myanmar migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, a province near Bangkok where a cluster was discovered last week, and nine imported cases, CCSA's spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said.



Taweesin also confirmed Rayong province has been officially declared a zone under maximum control, following the reported infections of 36 people, 29 of whom were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activity in the downtown area.

The provincial governor of Rayong will soon decide whether lockdown measures will be enforced in all or in part of the eastern province, he said.

Thailand has confirmed 6,141 cases so far. A total of 4,161 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 1,920 others are currently being hospitalized and 60 fatalities have been reported so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

