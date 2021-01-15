Thailand reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday reported 188 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload during the past month to 7,213, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 154 were domestic infections while 34 others referred to those from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference.



Thailand has so far confirmed 11,450 infections, 9,204 of which were domestic cases while 2,246 others had returned from abroad, Taweesin said.

Of that total, 8,288 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,093 others are currently hospitalized, with 69 fatalities having been reported so far, he said.

The country has confirmed domestic infections in 60 of its 77 provinces, but 20 of these provinces have not reported new cases over the last seven days, Taweesin said. (ANI/Xinhua)

