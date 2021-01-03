Thailand reports 315 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19, mostly domestic infections, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases included 294 local infections while 21 others were those in quarantine upon arrival from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a daily news briefing.

That brought the number of Thailand's total confirmed cases to 7,694, 5,650 of which were local infections while 2,044 others were those in quarantine, Taweesin said.



Of that total, 4,337 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,293 others are currently hospitalized and 64 fatalities have been reported so far, he said.

Some eastern provinces, namely Chanthaburi, Chonburi and Rayong, registered a high rate of domestic infections, standing at 68, 62 and 43 cases respectively among Sunday's total 315 new cases, according to the CCSA.

Samut Sakhon, a coastal province near the Thai capital where the latest outbreak was first detected in mid-December, reported 55 new cases Sunday while Bangkok reported 15 new cases.

The latest outbreak has spread to 53 provinces in the country, 28 of which have been declared as areas under maximum control, where anti-pandemic measures are getting more stringent from Monday, according to the CCSA spokesman. (ANI/Xinhua)

