Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Bangkok [Thailand], May 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Wednesday reported 3,394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more fatalities as the country continued to grapple with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

Of the new cases, 3,377 were domestic infections, with 1,498 being confirmed via active testing at prisons, while 17 others were imported cases, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a daily news briefing.



The new cases still concentrated in the capital Bangkok and its vicinity regions. Some 876 new infections were reported in Bangkok, where 34 clusters have been detected.

The infections raised the country's total caseload to 116,949, more than quadrupling from the start of April, when the latest outbreak began to spread from Bangkok.

The 29 additional fatalities reported Wednesday added the death toll to 678. Some 41,903 patients are currently under medical treatment, with 1,210 in critical conditions. (ANI/Xinhua)

