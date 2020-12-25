Thailand reports 81 new COVID-19 infections

Bangkok [Thailand], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday recorded 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the total, 37 were local infections, 35 migrant workers and nine other imported cases. Most of the infected migrant workers were asymptomatic, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman.

So far, Thailand has reported 5,910 COVID-19 infections, with 1,308 of them reported in Myanmar migrant workers mostly employed in the fishing industry in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak originated.



The spokesman reaffirmed that lockdown measures would not be imposed in provinces other than Samut Sakhon for the time being.

He called on the Thai people nationwide to refrain from organizing or attending massive gatherings and festive events during the New Year season and to strictly follow the anti-pandemic measures.

Thailand on Thursday announced tightened measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, including adopting different regulations in provinces according to the four risk levels based largely on virus caseloads. (ANI/Xinhua)

