Thailand reports 97 COVID-19 cases, mostly in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand confirmed 97 cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, mostly in Bangkok, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Of these new cases, 92 were domestic infections and five others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Sixty-five of the local cases were confirmed in Bangkok due to a recent outbreak at Bang Khae Market in the capital city, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,443 cases, out of which 26,946 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,405 others are currently hospitalized and 92 fatalities have been reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

