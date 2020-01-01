Thailand rings in New Year amid fireworks along the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok [Thailand], Jan 1 (ANI): Thailand ringed in the New Year amid fireworks display that ran along the length of Chao Phraya river in the capital city.

More than one and a half million people turned out in Bangkok to watch the spectacular and glittering fireworks at the Chao Phraya River for the New Year 2020 celebrations.

Plenty of fireworks exploded in the skies above Chao Phraya river and the rest of the capital city at the stroke of midnight to the delight of scores of people. (ANI)