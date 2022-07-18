Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of severe COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Thailand has increased slightly, fuelled by the Omicron sub-variants and the country's long holidays.

The majority of the critical cases and people on ventilators are found in the capital Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said at a press conference Monday.

He said most of the new cases detected last week were among high-risk groups, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, of which many were either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.



A high volume of inter-provincial travelling during the recent holidays could have led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, and requires further monitoring, Opas added.

The Thai cabinet on Monday approved nearly 4 billion baht (around 110 million U.S. dollars) for the procurement of COVID-19 medicines and medical supplies to prepare for a potential outbreak.

Thailand on Monday reported 1,814 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, which excluded those who tested positive with rapid antigen test kits. (ANI/Xinhua)

