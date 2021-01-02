Thailand's 28 provinces face maximum control against COVID-19 pandemic

Bangkok [Thailand], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Twenty-eight provinces of Thailand will be put under maximum control as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health officials announced on Saturday.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) declared 28 provinces, including the capital Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as areas under maximum control from January 4 to February 1, to stem a further spread of the virus.

During the daily briefing, CCSA's spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin also reported 216 new cases of infection, of which 214 are domestic ones and two others from quarantine facilities.



The spokesperson said there was one new death; bring the total death toll in the country to 64.

Capital Bangkok on Friday ordered the temporary closure of the city's venues including schools, stadiums, and amusement parks for at least two weeks.

The total number of confirmed infections in Thailand stands at 7,379 currently, with 4,299 recoveries. A total of 3,016 patents are being treated in hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

