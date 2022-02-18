Tharoor slams Centre for calling Singapore envoy, says should have handled with 'effective statement'

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A day after the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong was called by the Ministry of External Affairs over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore during a parliamentary debate, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the move of the Centre and said that it should have handled the matter with a "more effective and less offensive" statement.



"Most unseemly for MEA to summon the HC of a friendly country like Singapore over some remarks by their PM to their own Parliament. He was making a general (&largely accurate) point. Given the stuff our own pols utter, we must learn to be less thin-skinned!" tweeted Tharoor.

Notably, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had referred to "Nehru's India" while talking about India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the context of working of democracies during debate on the report of the committee of privileges of Parliament. He had also referred to media reports about pending cases against Lok Sabha MPs.

