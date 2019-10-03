Gulalai Ismail, a Pakistan women rights activist
Things Pak courts do to appease ISI: Activist Gulalai Ismail on non-bailable warrant issued against her

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Wednesday deemed the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her as an act of appeasement by the Pakistani court before country's intelligence agency ISI.
The non-bailable warrant was issued in a case pertaining to maligning national institutions. The order issued states that the court would initiate the process to declare her a "proclaimed offender" if the "suspect" does not appear before the court on October 21, Dawn reported.
"Things Pakistani courts do to appease ISI," Ismail wrote on twitter in response to a Pakistani journalist's tweet which said that the move "isn't the court's doing", but what "Pakistan military establishment wants and we all know the judiciary is compromised."

Ismail, who managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States, is the new face of hope for the many oppressed minorities of the Islamic country. The activist had joined the Muhajirs, Pashtuns, Balochis, Sindhis and many other minorities protesting outside the United Nations headquarters while Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's addressed the UN General Assembly in New York.
The 32-year old rights activist managed to slip through the dragnet last month and is now staying with her sister in Brooklyn in New York. She has also applied for political asylum in the US. (ANI)

