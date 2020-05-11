Third Air India repatriation flight with 107 Indians departs from Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): The third flight repatriating 107 Indian nationals from Bangladesh has departed from Dhaka and is scheduled for arrival in Mumbai.

The flight departed from Dhaka at 04:00 PM.

"#Mumbai awaits 107 Indian citizens who left Dhaka on @airindiain flight on 11/5/20," tweeted the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

An Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries.

Before that, another Air India flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students had landed in Srinagar on May 8.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Embassy of India in the Philippines tweeted pictures of officials assisting passengers before the take-off of Manila-Ahmedabad flight today.

"@indembmanila officials assisting passengers of @airindiain AI 1375 flight from Manila to Ahmedabad (Gujarat), scheduled to take off soon from @MIAAGovPH," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India, Dubai in a tweet informed: "Today's flight to Kochi includes two stranded passengers at Dubai airport for 50 days Jose Paul and Pizzaro Andrade returning to India. CG Vipul at airport interacting with people and seeing relief operations. #VandeBharathMission." (ANI)

