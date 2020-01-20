Third death from coronavirus in China, 140 new cases

Beijing [China], Jan 20 (ANI): China has reported the third death from coronavirus and nearly 140 new cases as the disease caused by a mysterious virus spread in other parts of the country.

Health authorities in Beijing confirmed two more cases of the virus on Monday, while Guangdong authorities reported one case of coronavirus. This indicates that the virus has spread domestically beyond the central city of Wuhan, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, 136 new patients were diagnosed on Saturday and Sunday. Of these, one person died from the virus, two are in critical condition and 33 are in serious conditions.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus has reached 201. Additionally, two cases have been reported one each in Thailand and Japan.

Chinese scientists on January 08 identified the Pathogen as a new strain of Coronavirus, in the same family of the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). (ANI)

